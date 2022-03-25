LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female baseball player made history this week with a Kentucky minor league team.
The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes, out of Lexington, drafted Alexis Hopkins as their newest catcher.
Hopkins is believed to be the first woman ever drafted by an American professional baseball team for an on-field role. She was the eighth pick in the Atlantic League draft.
Hopkins said it's a dream she never thought would happen.
"About two or three years ago, in one of my college classes, we wrote down a dream of yours, and I was going to put down professional baseball player," she said. "But I actually didn't because, I thought, that's not going to happen. But I guess here we are today, making the dream come alive."
The Genomes will play their first home game of the season July 4.
