LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 40-year-old woman who was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night in the Beechmont neighborhood has died, according to Louisville Metro Police.
A man found the with woman at the scene, 42-year-old Lamon Green, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to her death.
Officers responded around 7 p.m. Tuesday to Southern Parkway near West Ashland Avenue on reports of a double stabbing, according to a statement Tuesday from LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff.
Both the woman and Green were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for medical treatment, police said.
The woman died from her injuries at the hospital, while Green was treated for "superficial lacerations," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
"All parties are accounted for," Mitchell said.
