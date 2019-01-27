LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people braved the bitter cold for the Louisville Women’s Rally Sunday afternoon at the Muhammad Ali Center.
The event featured music, speakers, and group chants aimed at raising awareness about issues facing women across the Commonwealth and across the country.
"We need to make a lot of noise,” attendee Bailey Czerkiewicz said. “We have to be heard no matter what."
Dozens of people were holding signs advocating for equal rights, equal pay, and equal access to healthcare and education for all.
Organizers say the event was started two years ago in reaction to President Donald Trump winning the 2016 election.
"Tell me at what point in America was America great for everybody? Stop playing games with yourself,” Louisville poet and political commentator Hannah Drake said as she addressed the crowd.
For many in attendance, the movement is about fighting for people who have been historically disenfranchised.
"I'm out here to fight for all women, not just one type of woman and making sure that all of our voices are heard,” attendee Phelica Ball said.
Public policy leaders encouraged people to get involved in the political process.
"Don't just be an ally, be an accomplice,” Tamarri Wieder, with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, said. “And I need you with me in Frankfort."
Organizers say this was a standalone event and was not affiliated with the National Women's March.
