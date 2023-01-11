MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana women are getting training while behind bars to help them after they're released from prison.
It's part of Governor Eric Holcomb's "Next Level Jobs" initiative and nearly 100 women graduated on Wednesday.
This was in partnership with Ivy Tech, which is helping them get jobs after they're released from the Madison Correctional Facility.
"Until you actually want to change, nothing in your life is ever going to change," Tori Drubert said. "You have to make that change happen. It's not going to come to you."
Drubert was incarcerated at the facility for five years and is now getting a second chance when she's released.
"I've had serious trials and tribulations but I've fought harder and harder over each and every single one of them because I know that I want better and I know that I'm not going to go back to the life I was living before," Drubert said.
A report by The Bureau of Justice Statistics found 66% of prisoners released in 2008 across 24 states were arrested against within three years and it was 82% within 10 years.
Programs like the Next Level Jobs initiative are trying to prevent that.
"What we offer in our classrooms with a great group of teachers and administrators and staff is, we provide high school equivalency and then we also provide career and vocational training," Ivy Tech Community College Interim Chancellor Dr. Amanda Harsin said.
Thanks to a partnership with Ivy Tech, 90 women graduated Wednesday with certificates in business, manufacturing or cosmetology.
"With this partnership, they've been able to reintegrate and get their family and get their life back together," Neil Clayton, with Grote Industries, said.
Corrections officers recommend inmates for the program, they take courses while on the inside and eventually graduate in a ceremony.
"I won't be another statistic," Drubert said.
