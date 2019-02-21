LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve revealed its 2019 commemorative Derby bottle on Thursday.
Keith Anderson, the local artist who designed the artwork on the bottle, was on hand as Woodford Reserve showed off the bottles at the Frazier Museum Thursday morning.
This is the second year for Anderson's artwork to be chosen for the Derby bottles. This time, he says he wanted to show off all the colors and excitement of horse racing.
"I'm proud to announce for the first time, all of the 20 bottles of Woodford Reserve Derby Edition and all of the original artwork will be on display here," said Penny Peavler, president of Frazier History Museum.
The Frazier Museum's 20th anniversary exhibit will open March 20.
The 2019 Woodford Reserve bottles will hit the shelves in the coming weeks.
