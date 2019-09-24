LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new President and General Manager has been hired to lead WDRB and WBKI.
Dale Woods was announced as the new GM by Block Communications owner Allan Block on Tuesday.
Woods is described as a broadcast veteran with 20 years experience. He is a former General Manager at WSMV-HD in Nashville, WHO-HD in Des Moines, Iowa, KWWL-TV in Waterloo, Iowa, and for stations in Amarillo, Texas and Billings, Montana.
Woods will be introduced to the staff on Thursday. He starts the job on Oct. 1.
Woods assumes the job left vacant by the departure of Bill Lamb in July. Lamb moved to Los Angeles to run the KTTV and KCOP, which are owned by the Fox Network.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.