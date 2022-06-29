LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nation's last World War II Medal of Honor recipient has died.
Hershel Woodrow Williams, affectionately known by many as "Woody," died early Wednesday at the Veterans Affairs medical center bearing his name in Huntington, West Virginia, according to social media posted by his foundation. He was 98.
Williams was born the youngest of 11 children on a dairy farm on Oct. 2, 1923. He grew up in Quiet Dell in Harrison County, West Virginia.
Williams was a lifelong advocate for veterans in his home state and across America. The Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation works to establish Gold Star Family memorials in every state in the country, honoring those who have lost a loved one in service.
His biggest project is a planned National Medal of Honor Museum that has broken ground in Arlington, Texas, that will help share the stories of the nation's 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients. The museum was designed by teachers. It focuses on courage, sacrifice, patriotism, and integrity, among other values. It is expected to open in 2024.
There are several monuments for Gold Star families in Kentucky and two "in progress." One is in Louisville and another in Shelby County.
Williams first confronted the cost of war during the early years of WWII when he delivered telegrams informing families of the death of their loved one. Eager to do his part for his nation, he volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943.
Williams was a 21-year-old Marine corporal on Feb. 23, 1945, during the Battle of Iwo Jima, when he went forward alone, ahead of his unit, and eliminated a series of well-entrenched enemy machine gun positions.
Later that year, at age 22, Williams received the Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for military valor, from President Harry Truman at the White House.
“For me, receiving the Medal of Honor was actually the lifesaver because it forced me to talk about the experiences that I had, which was a therapy that I didn’t even know I was doing,” Williams said during a 2018 Boy Scouts recognition ceremony in Fairmont, according to the Times West Virginian.
Williams stayed in the military following the war, serving for 20 years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps reserve.
For 33 years, he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a veterans service representative, helping thousands of fellow veterans obtain their benefits.
Willaims was a household name in West Virginia, where he is being remembered for his life of service.
“Woody Williams will go down in history as one of the greatest West Virginians who ever lived, and we salute him for everything he gave to our state and our nation,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Williams “was the embodiment of a true American hero. Americans like Woody answered the call to serve our great nation and their sacrifices allow us to enjoy the freedoms we hold dear.”
During his service, Williams relied on his fiancée, Ruby, to get him through the often anxious times during the war, saying he had to get back to the girl in Fairmont that he was going to marry.
Their marriage lasted 62 years. Ruby Williams died in 2007 at age 83. The couple had two daughters and five grandsons.
The VA Medical Center in Huntington is named after Williams, as well as the Hershel “Woody” Williams Armed Forces Reserve Center in Fairmont, West Virginia, which is the only National Guard facility in the country named after a Marine. In addition, there is the VFW Hershel “Woody” Williams Post 7048 in Fairmont, and the main bridge in Barboursville is named for him as well.
Details about the funeral and memorial services will be shared by the foundation, as that information becomes available. Williams' family expressed gratitude for the longtime support from so many. They asked that people continue to carry on his mission.
If you'd like to express condolences, contact the Woody Williams Foundation via email at contact@woodywilliams.org or via mail at:
Woody Williams Foundation 12123 Shelbyville Rd. Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243
