LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a display of stars, stripes and chrome on the streets of Prospect Saturday afternoon for the "The Cause is Greater than I" motorcycle ride.
The second annual event, which was hosted by the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, brings together motorcyclists to ride in honor of Gold Star families and those who paid the ultimate price defending our country.
The event, which included 97-year-old Woody Williams, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, kicked off Saturday morning at Captain's Quarters in Prospect.
"These monuments are going to be there for those who are following in our footsteps and perhaps they will have some appreciation of what has been done and the sacrifices that have been made," Williams said.
The ride stopped at a Gold Star family memorial to pay respects. To date, 69 memorials around the country have been dedicated to gold star families.
