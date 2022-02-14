LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville agency that has spent decades helping people is getting a new home.
What was once the old Holy Name gym in Old Louisville will soon be the new Catholic Charities of Louisville headquarters.
It took two years of legal battles to get final approval for the move, but demolition work on three South 4th Street buildings started Monday, Feb. 14, to make way for the new headquarters.
The nonprofit provides help for the poor and vulnerable across Kentucky. Leaders said the new building will help with their mission.
The new space will have a food pantry, meeting spaces and most services for clients under one roof.
The agency said costs for the $7.5 million project "have gone up about 9% due to delays and price increases related to the pandemic." Prior to that, Catholic Charities had raised over $5 million in funding for the project.
