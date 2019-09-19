LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several well-known buildings in downtown Louisville are safe from being torn down.
The Landmarks Commission voted Thursday to make Holy Name School and Convent off South Fourth Street a historic landmark. The ruling means Catholic Charities can't move ahead with a $7.5 million project that would have involved tearing down the school, gym and convent.
Catholic Charities wanted to build a new headquarters and add parking spaces, but neighbors fought to save the buildings, arguing they could serve a better purpose.
