LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taylor Boulevard is about to undergo some major changes.
A nearly two-mile stretch of Taylor Boulevard has seen more than 700 crashes in the last five years.
Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) held a meeting to discuss its plans for the road.
The agency planned to repave the area, but Louisville Metro Public Works is now changing the road from four total lanes, to one lane in each direction with a turn lane in the middle.
Some residents at Tuesday's meeting said something needed to be done.
"No speedbumps, but just that they don't ... they run that red light up there at Taylor and Queen all the time, the way the lights are set up," Nova Jackson, who has lived near Taylor Boulevard for over 50 years, said.
"It's going to have a crash reduction somewhere between 19 (%) and up as high as 47%, so these are proven to be safer geometries," Dirk Gowin, Transportation Division manager for Metro Public Works, said.
The project is expected to start in a few weeks and will take about three days. The speed limit will remain at 35 miles per hour.
Related Stories:
- Public meeting to be held to solicit answers for accident-prone intersection in south Louisville
- City leaders working on reconfiguration plans to reduce collisions in south Louisville intersection
- Meeting held to address 'rightsizing' of Southern Parkway
- Female sustains life-threatening injuries after car crash in South Louisville
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.