LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A worker died after getting pinned in a machine at a Jeffersonville manufacturing plant.
Mayor Mike Moore's Office said it happened Tuesday at the Delaco Kasle Facility off Maritime Road. When EMS crews arrived around 3 p.m., the employee had been freed from the machine and staff was doing CPR, but the employee did not survive. His or her name has not yet been released.
Indiana's Occupational Safety and Health Administration Office (OSHA) said it's doing a safety and compliance inspection at the facility, which processes aluminum and steel.
An employee at the plant told WDRB News on Wednesday that the company is not releasing a statement at this time.
This story may be updated.
