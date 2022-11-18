LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday.
They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket.
Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying to come to terms on a new contract. They say employees live in poverty, can't make ends meet and fast food jobs pay more than the casino.
"I mean we got people struggling, going to food banks, we have them getting evicted, some have lost their cars, they can't feed their families," said Shirley Shinkle, a server at the casino.
The current contract expires in February.
