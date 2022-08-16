LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guests will soon be able to explore cultures from around the world in Louisville.
WorldFest is returning Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, on the Belvedere for its 20th anniversary.
The annual festival features three entertainment stages, vendors, international foods, clothing and arts and crafts representing more than 20 countries, activities for kids, a Parade of Cultures and more.
"WorldFest has given us the chance to celebrate the beauty and richness and heritage that people from all over Louisville and all over the world have brought to Louisville and highlight our increasing global community that we have here in this city that I'm so grateful for," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Tuesday.
As part of WorldFest, the Muhammd Ali Center will host a Naturalization Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 2 for more than 60 immigrants.
Admission to WorldFest is free. For more information, click here.
Fischer's Hike, Bike and Paddle event will also happen Labor Day weekend in downtown Louisville. It will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m. at the Louisville Community Boathouse on River Road.
The first 3,000 participants in the event will get t-shirts while supplies last. There will also be fittings for 500 helmets for bicyclists who don't have one.
The hiking portion of the event will have different route options this year. Those include a route over the Big Four Bridge, another to the base of the Big Four Bridge, one to the Kennedy Bridge and one to the Belle of Louisville Wharf.
The cycling portion will have the longest course yet at 18.2 miles, which will take participants down River Road, to Hays Kennedy Park and back to the boathouse.
Those participating in the paddling portion will start after hikers and cyclists take off. The course takes paddlers down five miles along the Ohio River, through the McAlpine locks to the Shawnee Boat Ramp. From there, TARC will shuttle paddlers back to the Community Boathouse.
At 8 a.m., the event will have group participation in yoga, Tai Chi and Zumba. Organizers said participants should bring their own water because there will be no refill stations along the courses this year.
Route maps have not yet been released, but more information can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.