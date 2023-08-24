LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Kentucky State Fair is in town, you can sometimes catch a few celebrity sightings. But when the fair and WWE Smackdown are in town, you can guarantee on seeing some WWE superstars.
WWE tag-team The Street Profits, made up of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, stopped by the Kentucky State Fair in full character mode on Thursday to meet fans ahead of their appearance on WWE Smackdown at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday.
This is not the first time the pair have been to Louisville. The duo know they have to put on a good show for the Louisville crowd to honor those pro wrestlers who have gotten their start here.
"So anytime we come here, it's like a different aura every time. Every time we step foot in Louisville because we know we got to put on for those guys that have come through here," Dawkins told a WDRB photojournalist.
Tickets are still available for Friday's Smackdown show at the KFC Yum Center starting at 7:45 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here. If you can't make it to the show, you can catch it live on WDRB starting at 8 p.m.
