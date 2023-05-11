LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A WWII navy veteran celebrated his 101st birthday in a big way.
Matthew Campbell had a big turnout for his birthday party at StoryPoint Middletown senior living community on Thursday. Several of his friends, family and facility residents came to celebrate with him.
Campbell was overwhelmed by the big turnout and all the birthday cards he received. When WDRB told him it looks like he has a lot of friends, Campbell said while crying, "Yeah, I do."
Campbell also celebrated his birthday by dancing with some youngsters at the party.
He said the secret to his long life has been his mother's cooking and beer. Campbell served four and a half years in the Navy on PT boats (patrol torpedo boats).
