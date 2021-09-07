LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The World War II vessel used in Normandy Invasion that was showcased in Brandenburg, Kentucky, last week is cutting its tour short after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.
The board of USS LST Ship Memorial Inc. posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that the positive test came despite the crew of the LST-325 being fully vaccinated.
As a result, the organization's board of directors said it "made the painful decision to cut our annual cruise short and return to our home port of Evansville, IN."
The next stop on the boat's tour would have been Ashland, Kentucky.
"The entire crew of 325 is vaccinated and we felt that that, along with reasonable hygiene precautions, would protect the health and safety of our crew and our visitors," the organization posted. "However, we experienced a potential breakthrough infection in one of our crew members toward the end of our Brandenburg visit. He was sent home to self-isolate as per our protocol. He was subsequently confirmed by test to have the virus, despite exhibiting very few symptoms."
The organization says two more crew members reported that they were experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 at the end of the Brandenburg stop, but they did not have elevated temperatures.
With the commonwealth's special session looming and lockdowns possible, the organization said it could not risk the "time and expense" of traveling to Ashland, "only to potentially be prevented from opening to the public."
"One the basis of all of the above, the Board felt it best for the safety of both our crew and our visitors that we cancel the remainder of the cruise and report to our home port," the statement read.
LST-325 drew crowds on Labor Day weekend as residents toured the vessel that took part in the invasion of Normandy.
The LST, or Landing Ship Tank, was known for its cargo rather than its speed. The LST could hit beaches battle-ready, making it a key player in the European and Pacific theater.
More than 1,000 LST's were built. Some were made in Jeffersonville, but many were made in Evansville. The LST-325 was manufactured on the East Coast. The ship landed on the beaches of Normandy and was eventually given to Greece.
