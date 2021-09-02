LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A piece of World War II history is docked in Brandenburg, Kentucky, for Labor Day weekend.
The LST-325 is moored on the riverfront to allow people to tour the vessel that took part in the invasion of Normandy.
The LST, or Landing Ship Tank, was known for its cargo rather than its speed. The LST could hit beaches battle-ready, making it a key player in the European and Pacific theater.
More than 1,000 LST's were built. Some were made in Jeffersonville, but many were made in Evansville. The LST-325 was manufactured on the East Coast. The ship landed on the beaches of Normandy and was eventually given to Greece. Symbols of its history with both countries dot the ship.
The LST-325 is the last fully-operational vessel of its kind. The WWII ship is normally moored in Evansville, but volunteers set sail each fall to navigate inland rivers and share the history of the LST.
Brandenburg hosts a LST-325 Memorial Festival at Riverfront Park this weekend with a car show, concerts, book fair, vendors and children's activities.
The LST will be in Brandenburg through Sept. 6 for daily tours. The cost will be $5 for those aged 5-17, $10 for those 17 and over, while WWII and Korean War Vets, active military, first responders (with ID) and children under 5 can enter for free.
Public tours begin at noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tours run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The ship has steps and multiple decks. No strollers are permitted on ship, which is not wheelchair accessible.
Overflow parking for the festival and tours is available at the Meade County History Museum, Meade County High School, The Meade County Circuit Court. For complete information, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.