SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana World War II veteran is about to hit a milestone 100 years in the making.
Bethel Killman will turn 100 years old Sunday.
Killman's family posted a photo on Facebook of him holding a sign asking for 100 cards for his birthday. It’s a humble goal, considering what he's already experienced. Killman was in the U.S. Army and fought in Germany at Battle of the Bulge, even becoming a mess sergeant. Even today, his World War II hat rarely leaves his head.
“He would wear that hat everywhere we went, and people would stop and thank him and shake his hand and pat him on the back, hug him, for that service,” said Killman’s stepdaughter, Lori Smith.
Killman’s grandson said he studies World War II in his high school classes and has always heard stories about the war from Killman.
“Just being able to say I have somebody in my life went through that all and did what he did for all of us ... It’s just really awesome,” Noah Smith said.
Nowadays, Killman is a great-great-grandpa and spends his days at the Hampton Oaks Senior Living facility in Scottsburg, Ind.
His passion has always been, and still is, square dancing, and he never passes up a chance to do so. He stopped driving only four years ago, stays active at church and takes daily walks where he lives.
While he may not be familiar with social media, Killman’s family hopes those who see this photo take the time to wish him a happy birthday, or more importantly, say "thank you."
“He’s a veteran," Smith said. "Pay attention to his service, what he has done for this county, first and foremost. The 100 is just a bonus."
The public is invited to attend Killman’s birthday party at 2 p.m. on March 17. It'll be held at Hardy's Cafe at 49 S. Main St. in Scottsburg. If you'd like to send a card to Killman, address it to:
Bethel Killman
966 N. Wilson Rd.
Scottsburg, IN 47170
