LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a shooting last week in west Louisville.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Kayla Smith was pronounced dead just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Cypress Street. She died of a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived at the scene near Algonquin Park, they found Smith shot. Neighbors said they were unaware of the shooting until they saw police outside.
Anyone with information in Smith's death is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
