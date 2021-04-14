LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Summer camp will look a little different this year for many.
YMCA Camp Piomingo is reopening this summer to overnight campers ages 7-16 with "significant health and safety protocols" in place, the organization said in a news release. One- and two-week sessions are available from June 13 through Aug. 7.
Located in Otter Creek Outdoor Recreation Area in Brandenburg, Kentucky, the camp offers activities such as swimming, hiking, arts and crafts, archery and more.
"Now, more than ever, kids need summer camp experiences to rebuild social skills, enjoy nature, and once again connect to the world around them after being somewhat disconnected and socially isolated for more than a year," said Bridget Anderson, the camp's executive director, in the release.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, camp officials say the following safety protocols will be in place:
- Frequent hand-washing
- Staff monitoring health of all campers
- 60% camper capacity
- Smaller cabin groups
- Camp facilities will frequently be cleaned and sanitized
- Mask wearing will be enforced, if required
Spots are filling up quickly, so parents and guardians are urged to register as soon as possible. To do so, click here or call 502-942-2616.
"We look forward to creating opportunities for youth to grow, learn and evolve in a healthy and safe environment, unplugged from their phones, iPads and other devices," said Molly Staley, the camp's senior program director, in the news release.
Anyone who registers has the option to cancel up to one week before their scheduled week of camp, officials said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.