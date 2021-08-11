LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- YouTube has suspended U.S. Senator Rand Paul's account for a week.
The social media company says it suspended the Kentucky Republican's account for posting what it says are false COVID claims. In a three-minute video, Paul said, "Most of the masks you get over the counter don't work. They don't prevent infection."
Paul also said, "Trying to shape human behavior isn’t the same as following the actual science, which tells us that cloth masks don’t work."
YouTube says it applies its policies consistently across the platform regardless of speaker or political views. The policy says, "YouTube doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19."
In response on Twitter, Paul called the suspension a "badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work." He also said the move is dangerous censorship.
A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work.If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree https://t.co/gsTUwuLZGL— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2021
