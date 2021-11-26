LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two weeks of preparations and 80,000 lights, the Zoneton Fire "Santa Truck" is almost ready to be revealed.
A grand presentation will take place next week on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Zoneton Fire Protection District in Shepherdsville. This is the 24th year for the event that includes an 11-day Christmas tour through neighborhoods.
“The Reveal Event also gives people who don’t live in Zoneton, but have heard how beautiful the truck is, to see it first-hand” Deputy Chief Tracey Key said in a news release. “We receive many calls from people asking for a little extra time where they can take family photos and this accommodates those requests."
The event is for all members of the public to view the truck for an extended time to take photos and have fun. Santa will be on top of the truck and he may be around to take photos for a brief time afterwards.
Social distancing will also be practiced at the outdoor event.
