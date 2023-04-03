LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire is encouraging residents to follow along as the department builds its new ladder truck.
The department shared photos of the progress on its Facebook page. It ordered the new ladder truck over a year ago.
The truck is starting to take shape, and has been painted the signature firetruck red.
Once major components like the pump house and ladder are complete, the truck will move to its final construction phase.
The department hopes the truck will be finished by May.
