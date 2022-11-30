The Zoneton Fire "Santa Truck" officially kicked off its 25th holiday season on Nov. 30, 2022 ahead of neighborhood tours.
Zoneton 2022 Santa Truck
Firefighters will be using the truck to take Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves on an 11-day tour of the community.
"When you drive around the neighborhood, doing this the weekends that we do, you know people are coming out with their infants and showing them ... and people as old as 92, 93, are out dancing on their front porch and smiling, so that's what it's all about," Zoneton Fire Deputy Chief Tracey Key said.