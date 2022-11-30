LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zoneton Fire "Santa Truck" officially kicked off its 25th holiday season on Wednesday night.

The department unveiled this year's truck to a big crowd during a special event at the fire house. There's a Grinch theme this year.

The "Santa Truck" features over 80,000 lights and takes two weeks to complete.

Zoneton Fire District's 2022 'Santa Truck'

Firefighters will be using the truck to take Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves on an 11-day tour of the community.

"When you drive around the neighborhood, doing this the weekends that we do, you know people are coming out with their infants and showing them ... and people as old as 92, 93, are out dancing on their front porch and smiling, so that's what it's all about," Zoneton Fire Deputy Chief Tracey Key said.

Neighborhood visits begin Thursday night.

