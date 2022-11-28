LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa is coming to town later this week, hitching a ride with the Zoneton Fire Department.
Zoneton Fire Chief Tracey Key said he hopes the truck will spread cheer to the community and help those who may be struggling. The truck was started in the late-1990s by former Chief Rob Orkies as a way to strengthen the relationships between the community and first responders. What started as a few strands of lights on a fire truck grew into a days-long decoration effort from the entire department.
"The average firefighter, when he meets a family, it's not a very good day," Key said. "But this just gives us that positive interaction with the community that, for so many of our people, that's why they're here."
Today, the truck is adorned with approximately 10,000 lights as well as lighting and displays.
The finished truck will be unveiled Wednesday, and starting Friday, it will begin making trips around the community. With elves on board, it will make visits every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Christmas.
