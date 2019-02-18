Zoning board rules recovery home cannot operate in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of west Louisville said "not in my backyard" to another recovery home, and the city took their side.
The Board of Zoning Adjustment voted Monday to deny a conditional use permit for Driven Purpose Sober Living.
The home at 46th and West Market Streets served nine women in recovery. It was located across the street from a liquor store. It was previously operating without a permit until neighbors complained, which prompted the home to cease operations and apply for a permit.
"(Some) people are just buying these properties, renovating and using them for wrongful things," said Amanda Scott, co-owner of the recovery home. "I feel that Driven Purpose is being used, in its entirety, as a positive outcome for women in recovery."
At Monday night's meeting, people said west Louisville is inundated with rehab and recovery homes and that those homes harm their communities.
Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis (D-5) said the vote sends a message to those who capitalize on affordable properties in west Louisville.
"The residents are wanting to take back our neighborhoods, and we want to remove the stigma of living in the hood," Purvis said. "We are taking back our neighborhoods and turning the hood back into a neighborhood."
Some zoning board members supported the recovery home's permit. While others supported the home's mission, they said it needed to operate elsewhere.
While people think the vote sets a precedent, they hope the city will come up with stricter regulations for recovery homes.
