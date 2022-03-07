LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky favorite is returning to perform in the commonwealth.
ZZ Top is is performing at the DAMN in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, as part of the First United Bank & Trust 2022 Concert Series on Aug. 27.
The band is known for songs like La Grange, Gimme All Your Lovin' and Tush.
One of the original members of ZZ Top, Dusty Hill, died in July 2021. He was 72 years old.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets start at $54 for the lawn area and are $149 for reserved tables. There are no COVID-19 vaccination, mask or test requirements for the the outdoor concert venue.
The group is coming out with a new album called "RAW" that will be released on July 22.
