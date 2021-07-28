LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the original members of ZZ Top has died suddenly. 

Band members announced on social media Wednesday that bass player Dusty Hill died in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. He was 72. The post is signed by Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C.”

You will be missed greatly, amigo.

Frank & Billy

One of the band's final performances was in Louisville's Waterfront Park on July 18.

A July 21 post on the band’s website said Hill was “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue.”

At that time, the band said its longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, would fill in on bass, slide guitar and harmonica.

Born Joe Michael Hill in Dallas, he, Gibbons and Beard formed ZZ Top in Houston in the late 1970s.

The legendary Texas group is known for its blues-infused rock music, bawdy lyrics and long, red beards. Among their iconic hits are "Tush," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Sharp Dressed Man," and "Legs." The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

