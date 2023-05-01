LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mt. Washington Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old.
The department said Sunday that Justin Collins was last seen in the area of Bogard Lane wearing a black Under Armor hoodie and black sweatpants.
Collins has "shaggy blondish hair," police said.
No further information was provided.
Police are asking neighbors to check their cameras to see if Collins was in the area. Anyone with footage of him in their area is asked to call Bullitt County Dispatch at (502) 543-7074.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
