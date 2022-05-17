LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With a mass exodus of long-time judges in Louisville over the last year or so, several well-known attorneys who have worked for years as defense attorneys or prosecutors will reshape the local judiciary as they moved on from Tuesday’s primary to the general election.
But it was two experienced incumbent judges whose races captured the most attention, with both overcoming various criticism and numerous unflattering headlines to ease into November.
For months, Chief Jefferson District Court Judge Annette Karem has been under fire by attorneys and fellow judges alike for controversial changes and ideas, including a proposal that would have allowed holding some criminal case hearings without a judge present.
Citizens for Better Judges declined to endorse anyone in her lone contested primary race for the Kentucky Court of Appeals in Jefferson County, with Karem going up against state Rep. McKenzie Cantrell and Stan Whetzel.
In addition, Karem, a judge for 16 years, received the lowest ratings in her race from attorneys who participated in the Louisville Bar Poll.
But on Tuesday night, Karem had more votes than anyone in the judicial primaries, with nearly 56,000 votes. Cantrel came in second with 41,753 votes and Whetzel had 12,791.
The primaries consisted only of races with three candidates or more. The top two finishers moved on to the November general election.
Shaw, the only incumbent judge challenged in Jefferson County, has been dogged for signing the flawed warrant in March 2020 for the raid of Breonna Taylor’s home. Taylor was killed by police after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot after police burst into the home.
On March 12, a day before the raid on Taylor's Springfield Drive unit, a warrant affidavit written by Detective Joshua Jaynes said he had “verified through a US Postal Inspector that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages” at Taylor’s home.
In May 2020, a U.S. postal inspector in Louisville said Metro police did not use his office to verify that information. Jaynes was fired in January 2021 for being untruthful.
When asked if she was going to issue a show-cause order as to why Jaynes shouldn't be held in contempt for providing false information in an affidavit, Shaw, who approved the search warrant, said in October 2020 that she was "concerned but deferring to the FBI investigation."
Regardless, Shaw, who received the highest ratings in the bar poll for her race, will have an opportunity to retain the judicial seat she has held since 2007.
Shaw narrowly beat Tracy Davis with 37,844 votes to 37,706, according to results from the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. Christine Miller wasn’t too far behind with 32,189 votes.
In another Circuit Court race, veteran criminal defense attorney Ted Shouse easily led the way with 43,063 votes for the 7th division seat. Mellissa Logan will face him in November as she beat out Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Critt Cunningham by a count of 34,812 votes to 26,246.
Patricia “Tish” Morris garnered the most votes (46,973 votes) for the circuit court 10th division seat. She will face former Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dorislee Gilbert, who edged defense attorney Zachary “Zack” Mckee, by only about 1,000 votes.
Morris, who has been an attorney for 20 years, is the daughter of beloved former Louisville Judge Geoffrey Morris, who died in 2020.
Defense attorney and former public defender Sarah Clay was the leading vote getter (40,758) in a crowded race for the Circuit Court Div. 9 seat vacated by McKay Chauvin. In second place, her general election challenger, Nichole Compton, tallied 23,844 votes. Long-time prosecutor and defense attorney Todd Lewis finished third with 18,030 votes.
Yvette De La Gaurdia held the top spot for a District Court 4th division seat, with 40,758 votes compared to 33,992 for Lora Chisholm Holman and 31,623 for Jennifer Yancey.
Megan McDonald won the most votes (45,714) for the District Court Division 7 seat with Shannon Fauver, 32,861, and Jacob Elder, 25,913, trailing. McDonald is the daughter of retired judges Tom and Dee McDonald.
Former public defender Karen Faulkner (50,468 votes) and Jessica Stone (33,129 votes) will square off in November for the District Court 8th division seat. Lindsay Beets came in third with 23,176 votes.
And Mary Wolford won her primary for the District Court division 15 seat over Claudette Patton by more than 20,000 votes (53,561 to 31,073). Samuel Hayward finished third with about 22,000 votes.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.