LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The law says anyone under 18 years old can't vote in the election, but 16- and 17-year-olds are allowed to work at the polls on Election Day in Indiana.
The Secretary of State's Office runs the Hoosier Hall Pass Student Poll Worker Program that allows teens as young as 16 to work as clerks at polling places to learn about Democracy in action while getting paid for it.
Several county clerks say they have noticed significantly more teens signing up to be poll workers this year than in previous years.
"We're really hoping that when you get kids involved at an early age, then that's going to be something they will continue through life," said Hamilton County Clerk Kathy Williams.
"It says our Generation Z and our millennials -- that they are excited, that they are engaged in the political process and in our government that represents them," said Russell Hollis of the Marion County Clerk's Office.
Teens must meet the following criteria to work at the polls:
- Is sixteen (16) or seventeen (17) years of age.
- Has a written approval from their principal or, if the student is educated at home, the approval of the individual responsible for the education of the student.
- Has the approval of their parent or guardian.
- Is a citizen of the United States and a resident of the county in which they wish to work on Election Day.
- Must satisfactorily complete any training required by the county election board and is otherwise eligible to serve as a precinct officer.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.