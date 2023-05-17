LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Democratic Party has picked their candidate for the upcoming special election for Metro Council District 8.
Ben Reno-Weber was appointed to council earlier this year after Cassie Chambers Armstrong was elected to the statehouse.
She had to resign her position on Metro Council. District 8 runs along Bardstown Road and includes the Highlands and Cherokee Park areas.
The special election for the seat will take place during November's General Election.
The Jefferson County Republic Party hasn't announced a candidate yet. Ren-Weber's campaign website can be found here.
