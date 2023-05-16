LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former state Rep. Jonathan Shell defeated state Rep. Richard Heath to win the Republican primary for agriculture commissioner, setting up a contest with Democrat Sierra Enlow in the fall.

The Associated Press called the race in Shell's favor at 8:56 p.m. He garnered 56.6% of the votes.

 "Jonathan is a fifth-generation Kentucky farmer with the experience and the record to fight for our state’s farmers," the Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said in a statement. 

The contest between Heath and Shell was unusually heated for a down-ballot race with negative TV ads.

Agriculture commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican, is vacating the office as part of his candidacy for governor.

Shell served in Kentucky’s House of Representatives and owns a strategic and public policy advising company.

"I will fight every single day to uphold our values, protect our farm families and serve the people of Kentucky," Shell said in a statement following his win. "I'm honored by the trust placed in me."

Heath, who represents Mayfield in the state House, was also raised a farmer in Graves County and owns Heath Building Material in Mayfield. He chairs House’s agriculture committee.

