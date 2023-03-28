LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About a month away from the NFL Draft, now former Louisville football players went through their paces both inside and out at the football complex Tuesday.
It was Pro Day at University of Louisville. 16 players were getting studied, measured and timed by representatives from 30 of the 32 NFL teams, something these players have been specifically prepping for with trainers and coaches since the season ended.
"It's very stressful last two months for sure," said quarterback Malik Cunningham. "It's just different. People calling and ask all the time, where you goin'...I don't know. So just trying to keep my head down and just work. Do where your feet are and not let the moment get too big for you."
“I’m so blessed to have this opportunity to get out there and showcase my skills for NFL personnel,” tight end Marshon Ford said. “Today was a very stressful day for me but it’s no different than a game day. I just needed to focus and leave it all out there today. It was just like a normal game day for us. I’m not trying to get to the next level and take advantage of this tremendous opportunity.”
“I’m just enjoying the process,” said defensive lineman YaYa Diaby said. “I want to show, as a big guy, that I can bend and get around the corner. The scouts are looking for my ability to bend and get vertical quick.”
Like Diaby, cornerback Kei'Trel Clark is another likely Cardinal to get picked.
"I think it went amazing," Clark said. "Just coming out here and seeing my teammates, going after it after all the training that they've been through for the last few months. It's just been an amazing experience to see that."
The NFL draft is April 27-29. Those that don't hear their names called will be hoping to get a free agent opportunity in some NFL camp.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.