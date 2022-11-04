LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We are 10 weeks into the WDRB Sports Against the Spread extravaganza picking college football games. Two members of our staff have made imaginary money: Griffin Gonzalez and John Lewis.
As a group, we started with $5,000. As a group, we begin Week 10 with $4,381.06.
Blame me. Blame Eric Crawford. Blame Tom Lane. Blame a terrible performance last week that saw the five of us lose a combined $625 as everybody celebrated a losing week.
Ouch.
Play on because the games go on.
Griffin Gonzalez
- Week 9 Bankroll: $1,156.06
- Week 9 Results: Lost $75 parlay with losses by Oklahoma State and Kentucky
- Week 10 Bankroll: $1,081.06
Week 10 Picks:
- $100 three leg parlay to win total payout of 383.96.
- Texas Tech @ TCU (ML) -330, Saturday, Noon.
- "TCU is probably one of the safest bets this week."
- Penn State (-13.5) @ Indiana -110, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "Surprised they are not favored by 30."
- Wake Forest (ML) @ NC State -184, Saturday, 11 a.m.
- "No way they lose in back to back weeks ... right?"
John Lewis
- Week 9 Bankroll: $1,200
- Week 9 Results: Lost $150, hitting on North Texas, missing on Kentucky and South Carolina
- Week 10 Bankroll: $1,050
Week 10 Picks:
- $150 Kentucky (+1) vs Missouri, Saturday, Noon
- "OK, I took a bath on Missouri-South Carolina last week, but making UK-Mizzou basically a pick 'em? I'll take UK getting a point on the road following a tough loss and Missouri at home with the upset win last week."
- $150 South Carolina (-6 1/2) vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- "Again, yes, I know all about South Carolina underperforming, but even with the Gamecocks' struggling offense, Vandy has one of the worst defenses in the nation. South Carolina running MarShawn Lloyd was hampered in the loss to Missouri with a thigh bruise early in the game, but if he's good to go, Gamecocks should roll."
- $100 Penn St. (-13) vs. Indiana, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "At this point, you could give me any number vs. IU and I might take it. Indiana comes into this one with a slew of quarterback questions and leading receiver Cam Camper out for the season. A lost season for IU gets worse this weekend … and gets worse by more than 13 1/2 points."
Tom Lane
- Week 9 Bankroll: $1,050
- Week 9 Results: Lost $225 on Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Auburn
- Week 10 Bankroll: $825
Week 10 Picks: "Two key things came out of last week’s miserable picks for me. I was reminded again why I don’t bet with real money. I also learned that the computer simulation site I found last week for picks wasn’t so good. I’m going back to $50 per game for this week."
- North Carolina (-7) at Virginia, Saturday, noon.
- Tennessee (+8) at Georgia, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- Washington (-4) vs Oregon State, Saturday, 10:30 p.m.
Eric Crawford
- Week 9 Bankroll: $900
- Week 9 Results: Lost $75. Won Ohio State, lost Wake Forest and Kentucky
- Week 10 Bankroll: $825
Week 10 Picks:
- $100 Tennessee (+8) to cover at Georgia, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "Don’t know if the Vols have enough to win this, but I like their defense well enough to keep them in the game, and their offense makes anything possible, even in Athens."
- $100 on Kentucky-Missouri to keep it under 40, Saturday, Noon.
- "Two good defenses, and Kentucky’s offense, while looking to break out, will try to win conservatively."
- $100 on Clemson (-3.5) to cover at Notre Dame, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- "The Tigers have listened to people doubting them enough. In a game with the national spotlight on them, I look for them to deliver a bit more than they have."
Rick Bozich
- Week 9 Bankroll: $700
- Week 9 Results: Lost $100, missing Oklahoma State and South Carolina, hitting Michigan State
- Week 10 Bankroll: $600
Week 10 Picks: "Oklahoma State over Kansas State? South Carolina over Missouri? When you’re hot, you’re hot. Shake it off. Play the next play. Tear off the rear view mirror. Insert your favorite cliche."
- $75 on Pittsburgh (-4) vs. Syracuse, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "Notre Dame ran for a million yards against the Orange last week. Pitt can run the ball. Pitt beat the Orange by 17 last season."
- $75 on Kansas (pick ‘em) vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "The Jayhawks have lost 3 straight after opening with five wins. But quarterback Jalon Daniels could return this week and Kansas can secure bowl eligibility."
- $75 on Florida State (-7 1/2) at Miami, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- "The Hurricanes have already lost home games to Middle Tennessee State and Duke. They could not score a touchdown at Virginia. They’re dreadful."
