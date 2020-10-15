LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alabama will host Georgia, but will Nick Saban coach? And if he does, will Saban be on the sidelines or in his office, quarantined by the novel coronavirus?
Florida coach Dan Mullen will not get his wish. There will not be 90,000 people in The Swamp to watch the Gators play LSU. In fact, the virus forced the game to be postponed.
Louisville has a three-game losing streak to end. Kentucky faces a trip to its least favorite Southeastern Conference venue.
Somehow, WDRB Sports Director Aaron Matas and I have picked more winners than losers against the spread during this strange college football season.
Can we keep it up?
Sure. Well, maybe. It is time for seven more walks across the tightrope this week.
1. Louisville at Notre Dame (-17), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.; Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana.
Winning in South Bend seemed like a reasonable upset possibility for the Cardinals before the season, but it has moved toward Upset of the Season territory for the Cards after consecutive losses to Miami, Pitt and lowly Georgia Tech ... When you rank 73rd (of 76) teams in turnover margin at minus-8, you have no margin for error ... If Malik Cunningham struggles again, this will be the first game when talk of a quarterback change will escalate ... The Irish have a terrific offense that averages nearly 7 yards per play, and quarterback Ian Book has thrown one interception in 75 passing attempts, even though his overall passing numbers are barely adequate ... Notre Dame will be without linebacker Paul Moala because an Achilles injury ... The Cards are 1-2-1 against the spread, while Notre Dame is 1-2.
Eric Crawford: Notre Dame 38, Louisville 14
John Lewis: Notre Dame 30, Louisville 21
Aaron Matas: Notre Dame 45, Louisville 30
Tom Lane: Notre Dame 37, Louisville 24
Rick Bozich: Notre Dame 42, Louisville 20
Ruby: Louisville
2. Kentucky at Tennessee (-6); Saturday, Noon; Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee.
There’s never been a better time for Kentucky to visit Neyland Stadium. About 25,000 fans are expected at a facility with a capacity of more than 102,000 ... The Vols face the Wildcats between higher-profile challenges against Georgia (a loss) and Alabama. Will they be looking back or looking ahead? ... The Vols have won nine of their last 11, losing to only Bama and Georgia during that streak ... They were outscored 27-0 in the second half in Athens last week ... The Wildcats have averaged nearly 5 yards per rushing attempt, while Tennessee has allowed only 3.34 yards per attempt ... In a season of crazy offensive numbers, UK quarterback Terry Wilson has two TD passes, while Jordan Guarantano has just four for the Vols ... Kentucky is 1-2 against the line while the Vols are 1-1-1.
Eric Crawford: Tennessee 24, UK 21
John Lewis: Tennessee 33, UK 17
Aaron Matas: Tennessee 28, UK 20
Tom Lane: Tennessee 21, UK 17
Rick Bozich: Tennessee 27, Kentucky 20
Ruby: Kentucky
3. WKU at UAB (-13 1/2); Saturday, 1:30 p.m.; Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama.
Legion Field is the spot where Bear Bryant celebrated many of his greatest victories at Alabama, and now, UAB has won 20 consecutive games at the historic venue ... The Blazers have one of the top backs in Conference USA in Spencer Brown, who has rushed for over 100 yards three times ... The Blazers have limited three of their our opponents to 315 yards or less ... WKU is 1-3 against the line while UAB is 3-1.
Eric Crawford: UAB 35, WKU 17
John Lewis: UAB 31, WKU 7
Aaron Matas: UAB 45, WKU 24
Tom Lane: UAB 28, WKU 17
Rick Bozich: UAB 31, WKU 17
Ruby: WKU
4. Georgia at Alabama (-4); Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Bryant-Denny Stadium; Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Keep an eye on the point spread here. It opened with the Crimson Tide favored by six but dropped to four within hours after the news that Saban missed practice because of a positive test for COVID-19 ... If Saban is not on the sidelines, word is that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will run the team ... The Bulldogs have allowed only four touchdowns in three games. Every other SEC team has allowed at least nine, with Bama giving up 11 ... Georgia is 2-1 against the spread, while Alabama is 1-2.
Eric Crawford: Georgia 31, Alabama 28
John Lewis: Alabama 23, Georgia 21
Aaron Matas: Georgia 38, Alabama 35
Tom Lane: Alabama 35, Georgia 24
Rick Bozich: Georgia 27, Alabama 21
Ruby: Alabama
5. North Carolina at Florida State (+13); Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida.
Are the Tar Heels really the fifth-best team in the nation as their ranking in the latest AP poll indicates? ... North Carolina is the only ACC team averaging more than 500 yards per game in total offense, and the Tar Heels rank fourth in total defense, allowing only 350 yards ... They embarrassed Virginia Tech last week, averaging nearly 10 yards per play ... The Seminoles played their best game of the season in a 16-point loss at Notre Dame and appear to have settled on Jordan Travis at quarterback, even though he is only a 59% passer ... UNC is 2-1 against the number, while Florida State is 1-3.
Eric Crawford: UNC 28, FSU 17
John Lewis: UNC 40, FSU 17
Aaron Matas: UNC 45, FSU 30
Tom Lane: UNC 41, FSU 31
Rick Bozich: UNC 42, FSU 20
Ruby: UNC
6. Pitt at Miami (-10 1/2); Saturday, Noon; Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Florida.
Pitt is a difficult team to figure. The Panthers won their first three games but all at home. They’ve lost their last two but only by a point. They could be 5-0, but they could also be 2-3 ... The Hurricanes were not ready for Clemson and could be ripe for a letdown ... This is the eighth consecutive season the programs have played and the Hurricanes have won five of seven, including the last two ... Miami is 3-1 against the line, while Pitt is 3-2.
Eric Crawford: Miami 28, Pitt 14
John Lewis: Miami 23, Pitt 14
Aaron Matas: Miami 31, Pitt 21
Tom Lane: Miami 27, Pitt 14
Rick Bozich: Miami 27, Pitt 17
Ruby: Miami
7. Ole Miss at Arkansas (+1 1/2); Saturday, 3:30 p.m.; Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Other than Georgia and Alabama, the Rebels and Razorbacks have generated more chatter than any Southeastern Conference programs ... Lane Kiffin has arrived in Oxford with imagination and gusto as the Rebels lead the SEC in total offense with 573 yards per game ... Thhe Rebels have the league’s second-best rushing offense and third-best passing attack ... What first-year coach Sam Pittman has achieved is just as impressive. The Razorbacks played Georgia tough while losing their opener. They beat LSU and suffered a controversial two-point loss to Auburn last week after an officiating mistake ... Arkansas is seventh in the SEC in total defense and 12th in total offense ... The Hogs are 3-0 against the line, while Ole Miss is 2-1.
Eric Crawford: Ole Miss 38 Arkansas 35
John Lewis: Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 21
Aaron Matas: Ole Miss 42, Arkansas 37
Tom Lane: Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 34
Rick Bozich: Arkansas 31, Ole Miss 28
Ruby: Ole Miss
Last Week:
- Aaron Matas — 4-3
- Rick Bozich — 4-3
- Tom Lane — 2-5
- Eric Crawford — 2-5
- John Lewis — 2-5
- Ruby — 2-5
Season Totals:
- Rick Bozich — 18-15
- Aaron Matas — 17-16
- Tom Lane — 16-17
- Eric Crawford — 16-17
- John Lewis — 12-21
- Ruby — 11-22
