LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Asia Durr got a warm welcome as she returned to the sight of many triumphs. The former U of L All-American was back in the KFC Yum! Center to cheer on her former squad as the 3rd-ranked Cardinals beat No. 18 Notre Dame 73-47 Sunday afternoon.
Durr was the second overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft by the New York Liberty but hasn't played since that rookie season. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in June of 2020 and has been one of the higher-profile cases of long-haul COVID with lingering problems since then.
She was cleared by doctors last November to begin playing basketball and has been slowly working her way back, hoping to get into playing shape by the time camps start in April to continue her professional career.
"I'm doing great, I'm doing great," said Durr. "I'm working out five days a week. One day at a time. This is a journey because it's not just about me being out for two years. It's also about me being sick. I'm still having symptoms day in and day out. For me most importantly it's about staying grounded, not getting frustrated and taking it one day at a time. This is something new. I'm just trying to have fun."
Training camp starts April 17th and Durr is planning on being there.
