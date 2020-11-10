LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Basketball season starts in about 2 weeks, and finally, Atlantic Coast Conference programs know what their 20-game league schedule will look like.
The conference released the schedules on Tuesday during a program on the ACC Network.
The release completes an ambitious 27-game slate for the program. The 20-game ACC schedule features 6 opponents that Louisville will play twice: Duke Virginia, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. The Cardinals have 7 midweek games whose dates have yet to be set. Some will be on Wednesday, others on Thursday.
Game times and TV information will come later.
Season ticket holders will receive communication via email about their seat selection time in the coming days. State regulations will limit attendance in the KFC Yum! Center as a COVID-19 precaution.
"Although it's been a long time coming, we sure look forward to a competitive schedule as usual," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "I give a lot of credit to (assistant coach) Dino Gaudio, who worked the phones like an operator putting together our-nonconference schedule. The ACC schedule is always a challenge no matter how they put the games together. We're looking forward to November 25th!"
Louisville plays its first ACC game of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 16 against NC State in the KFC Yum! Center. After that ACC opener, four of the Cardinals' next six ACC games will be on the road, beginning with playing at Pittsburgh on Dec. 22 in UofL's last conference game before the new year.
In addition to its ACC opener against NC State, Louisville's home conference games include Jan. 5 or 6 vs. Virginia Tech, Jan. 9 vs. Georgia Tech, Jan. 18 vs. Florida State, Jan. 23 vs. Duke, Jan. 30 vs. Boston College, Feb. 9 or 10 vs. Pittsburgh, Feb. 16 or 17 vs. Syracuse, Feb. 23 or 24 vs. Notre Dame and March 6 vs. Virginia.
Other ACC road games for the Cardinals this season, in addition the December game at Pitt, are Jan. 2 at Boston College, Jan. 12 or 13 at Wake Forest, Jan. 16 at Miami, Feb. 2 or 3 at Syracuse, Feb. 6 at Virginia, Feb. 13 at Virginia Tech, Feb. 20 at North Carolina, Feb. 27 at Duke and March 2 or 3 at Clemson.
Louisville opens the season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois, its first of five games in the early season bubble event Louisville is hosting, which includes the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic. The Cardinals will play their next four games at home on Nov. 27 against Seton Hall; Nov. 29 against Prairie View A&M; Dec. 1 against Western Kentucky and Dec. 4 against UNC Greensboro.
Louisville plays its first road game of the season on Dec. 9 at Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals’ final non-conference foe of the year will be Kentucky on Dec. 26 in the KFC Yum! Center.
ACC SCHEDULE
Dec. 16 N.C. State
Dec. 22 at Pitt
Jan 2 at Boston College
Jan 5-6 Virginia Tech
Jan 9 Georgia Tech
Jan 12-13 at Wake Forest
Jan 16 at Miami
Jan 18 Florida State
Jan 23 Duke
Jan 30 Boston College
Feb 2-3 at Syracuse
Feb 6 at Virginia
Feb 9-10 Pitt
Feb 13 at Virginia Tech
Feb 16 Syracuse
Feb 20 at North Carolina
Feb 23-24 Notre Dame
Feb 27 at Duke
Mar 2-3 at Clemson
Mar 6 Virginia
