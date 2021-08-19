LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A return of some familiar faces is bolstering Ballard High School football’s team.
Tae Marrero, Robert Wickliffe and Brendan Mullaney, who were all seniors last fall, opted to return to Ballard after legislation passed that would allow it.
Senate Bill 128, which was signed by Gov. Andy Beshear in March, allowed high school students to use the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental year to retake and supplement coursework already completed. It also allowed students completing the supplemental education to be eligible for Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) participation.
In May, JCPS approved nearly 800 requests for supplemental school years, allowing for Marrero, Wickliffe and Mullaney a fifth year at the high school in Louisville. The three Ballard football players will complete coursework at Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) for college course credit.
Students had to decide on the supplemental year by May 1 and then await word from local school districts by June 1. Mullaney waited until the final day to decide on the supplemental year but finally chose the opportunity to gain college credits while playing football, which could lead to prospects at the collegiate football level.
Marrero and Wickliffe were both committed to Georgetown College’s football team before returning to Ballard.
After a team with 30 seniors last year played in just four games due to COVID-19 cancellations, Ballard needed some experience on its roster. In Adrian Morton’s fifth season as the team’s head coach, Ballard’s roster brought back some of that experience with the three second-time seniors.
“They add an element to our team with veteran leadership,” Morton said. “Last year, their senior year was cut short. We treat it like a redshirt senior year.”
As for returning for an additional year, Morton left that decision up to the student-athletes and their families.
In 2020, Marrero was the team’s leading receiver, while Mullaney, a linebacker, had a team-high 38 tackles, including seven tackles for a loss. Wickliffe added 14 tackles as member of the Bruins’ secondary.
The three seniors have played at the varsity level since 2018, as sophomores.
“Between the three of us, we’ve been here for a long time,” Mullaney said. “I think that people look up to us, we’re on the same level as everyone. But I think it’s a good thing to have some older guys.”
Morton said the trio have helped to build the culture of the program.
“They’ve just done a phenomenal job," Morton said. "They know the standards and expectations."
With restrictions and limitations last summer that prevented teams from typical offseason work, a return to regular workouts has benefitted Ballard, albeit with COVID-19 precautions still in place.
“One thing they didn’t get last year was a whole summer,” Morton said. “We got a full summer this year to work on our installs and work our team. That was something we missed with our big senior class last year.”
While players agreed to feeling faster and stronger since last year, an added benefit of the additional season is the understanding of football.
“My knowledge for the game has gotten better. I see things better,” Marrero said. “I got better at being a student of the game.”
A return to Ballard also presented an opportunity for the seniors to play on a new field and rebuilt stadium in front of a home crowd. Ballard played every game on the road in 2019 after Pat Crawford Stadium was deemed unsafe and a renovation necessary.
“It’s really a blessing to have this new stadium,” Mullaney said. “We haven’t had the greatest facilities in the past, but it’s really great to see that people are invested in our program.”
Ballard is scheduled to have its first home game on Sept. 3 against South Oldham High School.
“That’s what I miss, so that’s another reason I came back,” Marrero said. “Get that Friday night experience how we used to.”
The Bruins open the season against Hopkinsville on Friday with three seniors back for a second senior year.
