LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ballard High School will soon get a new turf football field thanks to a big donation.
Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn donated around $150,000 to make the new turf field possible, and Jefferson County Public School officials approved putting the Lynns' names on the football field and the new scoreboard.
Ballard’s stadium closed for competition at the start of the 2019-20 school year after the school discovered some of the bleachers in the venue’s home section were not structurally sound. Jefferson County Public Schools has spent about $2 million to raze and rebuild the stadium’s home section and make other improvements.
The Ballard Alumni Association was formed around the time the stadium’s bleachers were deemed unsafe and planned to help finance the reconstruction project.
Lynn said his family supported the Ballard project because their daughter graduated from the school in 2004.
"If you give the athletes a place to shine, where they can be a proud part of something, then it spreads through the school," Lynn said. "So it's not just the student-athletes. It's all of the students. And we want everyone to be proud of Ballard and proud of where they are at. And then maybe they will get a little more into their education and get a little more out of it."
The field is scheduled to be complete by next summer.
