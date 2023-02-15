LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports collectors have a chance to get a piece of baseball history.
The baseball glove worn by Pete Rose when he surpassed Ty Cobb's career hit record is being auctioned.
Rose broke Cobb's record on Sept. 11, 1985, collecting his 4,192 career hit. The first baseman's glove was worn throughout the 1985 season by Rose.
The glove that is a "Mizuno World Win" has Rose's number "14" written in a black marker on the thumb. According to Heritage Auctions, Rose wore the glove for multiple seasons while playing for the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds. Rose can be seen wearing the glove on his 1982 Topps baseball trading card.
To place a bid or learn more about the auction, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.