LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz and the Cardinals women’s basketball team are set to return to Freedom Hall, but this December, they will be visitors in their old home. The Cardinals and Bellarmine Knights, who now use Freedom Hall and their home court, will meet Dec. 18.
“Jeff (Walz) and I talked about that a couple of years ago, actually in 2020 when we were both sitting at home, doing Zooms and everything. He threw out the notion of playing at our place down the road sometime and I jumped on it. I said 'yes let’s do it,'” said Knights head coach Chancellor Dugan.
NEWS | @BUKnightsWBB unveils 2022-23 nonconference schedule.Among the matchups, the Knights will:👉 Host Louisville in Freedom Hall in December👉 Play at LSU and at Kentucky in November👉 Play 6⃣ postseason tourney teams (3⃣ NCAA, 2⃣ WNIT, 1⃣ WBI)📰 https://t.co/fBFIJygnSo pic.twitter.com/bPcXDlnlw1— Bellarmine Athletics (@BUKnights) June 28, 2022
“Just playing at Freedom Hall is obviously exciting for us and me as a Louisville native, but to have the Louisville fans come back and watch Bellarmine and UofL play at such an historic spot, is great for the community,” Dugan said.
Bellarmine also has road games at LSU and UK on its non-conference schedule.
The Bellarmine men's basketball team also has another formidable nonconference schedule, including a visit to Rupp Arena to take on the Wildcats.
“Does it help recruiting? Yes. Does it help credibility? Yes," said Knights men's basketball head coach Scott Davenport. “That’s going to be Bellarmine scrolling across ESPN. What’s Bellarmine? That’s going to be the question. What’s Bellarmine? Now all we have to do is Google and we see…and you get that word out to follow…It pays off day after day after day.”
The Knights play Kentucky on Nov. 29, after road trips to Louisville, Clemson, Duke, Loyola Marymount and UCLA.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.