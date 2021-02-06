LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This time Bellarmine won with defense.
The Knights kept their spot atop the ASUN standings with a 63-44 win and a two-game sweep of Jacksonville. It's their fourth consecutive sweep for an eight-game win streak.
Bellarmine is 11-5 overall and 8-2 in the ASUN, with its last six scheduled games coming against the teams following them in the standings. Liberty is 6-2, North Florida is 5-3 and North Alabama is 6-4 in the conference.
"We've said since the beginning," said junior guard Juston Betz. "we're going to write a heck of a story."
Bellarmine held Dontarius James, the ASUN's leading scorer, to no field goals and only two points and the Knights limited the Dolphins to 30 percent shooting.
"We challenged them from last night until tonight about defense," said head coach Scott Davenport. "Team defense won us the game."
Pedro Bradshaw had his second straight double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Penn added 12 points.
"When you're motivated and there's an opportunity that presents itself, amazing things can happen," Davenport said.
The Knights are scheduled to go to North Florida for games Friday and Saturday.
