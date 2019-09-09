LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Most people give you the Top 25. I was never a math major but that’s 21 more teams than make the college football playoff.
Other than Paul Finebaum, Harvey Updyke Jr. and recruiting gurus, who really has time to fuss about the difference between No. 7 and No. 11?
Consider the Top 5/Bottom 5 a thoroughly modern look at college football:
You have your four playoff teams. You have special recognition for a team or coach who had a good week. You have teams and coaches who drew hours of social media snark over the weekend.
We’re off.
Top 5
1. Clemson (2-0) — Texas A&M scored a touchdown to cover the spread in the final minute Saturday, but the Tigers have still won 12 straight games (an entire regular season) by two touchdowns or more.
Get this: There is not another ranked team on Dabo Swinney’s schedule.
Get to Las Vegas: Clemson will make the playoff again, no questions asked or allowed.
2. Louisiana State (2-0) — The Tigers finally have an offense that their defense can be proud of — and their fans no longer have to pretend they care about basketball. Not that they ever did a great job of pretending about that.
3. Alabama (2-0) — Nick Saban was giddy about bringing a 3-9 New Mexico State team to Tuscaloosa. Apparently Bama students were not giddy about watching NMSU. They headed back to their books (or elsewhere) before the game ended, annoying the coach more than New Mexico State annoyed his players.
4. Georgia (2-0) — The Bulldogs have four guys averaging better than 9.4 yards per carry. Kirby Smart has the anti-Clemson schedule: three Top 10 teams (Notre Dame, Florida, Auburn) and No. 16 Texas A&M. The Bulldogs can probably survive a loss and make the playoff.
5. Scott Satterfield (1-1) — All the new Louisville coach did in six days last week was power-wash all the stink that surrounded the U of L program last season.
No fear of Notre Dame. No letdown or excuses about a short preparation week for Eastern Kentucky. No question Vince Tyra hired a very solid and professional football man.
Bottom 5
5. ACC Football — Clemson is No. 1, Virginia is No. 25 and the gap between the Tigers and Cavaliers is filled with a whole bunch of SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12.
If you're scoring at home, there are seven teams from the Big Ten (too many), six from the SEC and five from the Pac-12 in the latest AP poll. Ouch.
Can a few more Mack Brown Feel Good stories save John Swofford? Can we stop talking about the genius of Dino Babers? Will Miami ever find another Jimmy Johnson or Howard Schnellenberger?
4. Jim Harbaugh — Michigan will pay its head coach $7.5 million this season. The Wolverines have at least two assistant coaches likely to make $1 million. And they needed two overtimes to beat a team (Army) that doesn’t have any players the Wolverines tried to recruit. Cue the Brady Hoke laugh track
3. Chip Kelly — The Bruins play their home games at the most iconic address in college football — the Rose Bowl. It seats 90,888. The announced attendance for the Bruins’ home opener against San Diego State was 36,951. The announced attendance for Indiana’s home opener with Eastern Illinois was 37,784 — and Tom Allen is not in Chip Kelly’s tax bracket.
2. Charlie Strong — His South Florida team ranks last in the country in scoring. 127th in rushing offense, 119th in passing offense and last in total offense. Charlie’s offense has completed 32 of 58 passes for 300 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in two games? Where’s Clint Hurtt and his magic recruiting book when you need him?
— Greg Schiano wasn’t good enough for the Vols. No way Peyton Manning University was going to settle for a guy whose calling card was winning at Rutgers. They dreamed of Jon Gruden. He had a farm outside Knoxville. Maybe he could have brought Antonio Brown. They flirted with Dave Doeren — and then (lucky for Doeren) lost his number. They flirted and DM’d Mike Leach.
So they thought outside the box and tried something no other program had considered — hiring one of Nick Saban’s assistants, Jeremy Pruitt. Innovation 101.
The Vols are 87th in the latest Sagarin ratings — five spots behind Charlie Strong and USF — and six spots behind Lane Kiffin.
I’ll let Monte’s son handle the social media on that one.
