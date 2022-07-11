LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dave Roberts has directed the Los Angeles Dodgers to an eight-game lead in the National League West in a season when his team has endured injuries to Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts.
The Dodgers roll on, winning nine of their last 10, outscoring their opponents by 151 runs, a margin exceeded only by the other-worldly Yankees.
It’s no surprise that four Dodgers were selected for the National League team that will host the American League at the Major League Baseball All-Star game July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
Here is the surprise: The Dodgers did not place a fifth player on the team: former Kentucky Country Day School and University of Louisville catcher Will Smith. You know, the guy who delivered the fifth walk-off hit of his career Friday night when he drove an 0-2 fastball to left field to lift the Dodgers past the Cubs, 4-3.
"It’s his heartbeat," Roberts said after that game. "There’s no panic. There’s been many, many situations where we need a baserunner, need a big hit and Will comes through."
Will Smith NL ranks: ‣ .803 OPS (2nd) ‣ 13 HR (T-1st) ‣ 40 RBI (2nd) ‣ 129 wRC+ (2nd) This time, Will Smith is the one that got slapped in the face. Huge snub. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/ftFqZ13L8L— Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) July 10, 2022
Smith belongs, and the hope is that he will be added to the squad after the inevitable roster shakeups begin because of injuries and opt-outs over the next week.
Several weeks ago, when Roberts was asked which of his players should be on the squad, this is what the manager said:
"I’m going to start with Will Smith," Roberts told J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register. "I’ve been pounding the table on Will Smith for a couple of years now. I think he’s the best catcher in all of baseball. One of the most underrated players in the game."
That’s more than simply a manager speaking out for one of his favorite players. With the National League adopting the designated hitter this season, Roberts has continued to hit Smith as his cleanup hitter on the days he is not behind the plate.
The voters, first fans who pick the staring lineups and then the players who select the reserves, disagreed.
Smith finished well behind the two catchers who were selected: starter Willson Contreras of the Cubs and Travis d’Arnaud of the Braves. In fact, when MLB announced the complete list of vote totals Smith was actually fourth (with 526,826 votes), trailing Contreras (1.37 million); d’Arnaud (880,963) and the Cardinals Yadier Molina (699,907).
Smith is not a complainer, chest-pounder or attention-seeker. He does not dance or flip his bat 50 miles any time he makes hard contact. It isn’t his style.
All the Los Angeles Times reported was that Smith thought he had a chance to make the team but that he wasn’t fazed that it didn’t happen.
Smith’s style is to do what he did Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. Batting cleanup, he delivered a double that drove home two runs as the Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Cubs as they rallied from an 8-3 deficit for an 11-9 victory.
Roberts told the Los Angeles Times that Smith as well as first baseman Freddie Freeman and pitcher Julio Urias, two other Dodgers who did not make the squad, were "worthy of it."
Will Smith NL Catcher ranks entering Sunday13 HR (T-1st)11.7 BB% (1st)93 xSLG percentile (1st)91 xISO percentile (1st)73 Brl % percentile (1st)129 wRC+ (2nd)122 OPS+ (2nd)40 RBI (2nd).351 OBP (2nd).803 OPS (2nd).350 wOBA (2nd)He wasn't named an All-Star pic.twitter.com/EuQ0Jtli0G— Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) July 10, 2022
Smith is worthy of it. His All-Star moment is inevitable. Truth be told, it’s difficult for any team to place five players on the all-stars because of the rule that requires at least one representative from all 15 teams in each major league.
If your preference is new-age baseball statistics, Smith ranks tied second in wins above replacement (WAR) value among NL catchers at FanGraphs.com. d’Arnaud has been worth 2.2 wins more than a league average player while Smith and J.T. Realmuto of the Phillies have WARs of 2.1.
If your preference is traditional statistics, Smith leads all National League catchers with 42 runs batted in. He’s also tied with Contreras for the home run lead among catchers with 13.
This is Smith’s final season before he is eligible for salary arbitration, which means in 2023 his pay will take a major jump from the one-year, $730,000 he signed in the spring. He’ll be eligible for free agency after 2025.
By then, I expect Will Smith will be an All-Star. He should be one this season.
