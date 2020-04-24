LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You know what that say about performing in New York City:
If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.
Don't forget the flip side: If you can't make it there, do not look at the tabloids.
Mekhi Becton, Louisville's formidable offensive tackle, was drafted by the New York Jets with the No. 11 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.
Ample playing time awaits in the Big Apple. So does a talented, improving quarterback in Sam Darnold and halfback Le'Veon Bell. It's a team that improved by three wins (to 7) last season -- and Tom Brady has left the AFC East. Miami stinks. Buffalo might be the team to beat.
But … the Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010. They've suffered four straight losing seasons. Their one and only Super Bowl appearance was orchestrated by Joe Willie Namath.
Ask your great, great Grandfather to explain the when, where and how.
Browning Nagle (quarterback), Lorenzo Mauldin (defensive end), Calvin Pryor (safety) were all former Cards drafted by the Jets. It didn't end well.
Kerry Rhodes (safety) and Bilal Powell (halfback) did deliver solid careers for the Jets, New York's other NFL team.
In New York, I'd argue the media matters more than it does in most NFL cities. So I wondered how the NYC media reacted to the selection of Becton.
Here is a roundup
*Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post likes Becton's ability and wrote that he should give the Jets a foundational piece for the next decade, BUT …
Cannizzaro wrote that he would have drafted one of the top receivers available, like Henry Ruggs III of Alabama or CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma.
*Brian Costello of the New York Post played it pretty straight, crediting the Jets with getting one of the top four offensive linemen, one of the team's goals. (The link.)
"I think my demeanor is real nasty. I like to see my man on the ground."Mehki Becton says he's the best offensive lineman in the draft https://t.co/QCqU7TRs1A pic.twitter.com/WxqDWcSARq— SNY (@SNYtv) April 24, 2020
*Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News gave the move a major thumbs up, calling the selection "brilliant," and describing Becton's athleticism as "freakish."
*Danielle Allentuck of the New York Times had Becton and the Jets share the spotlight with the New York Giants, who also selected an offensive lineman in the first round.
The Giants surprised the experts by taking Andrew Thomas of Georgia. She wrote about Becton's footwork, heavy hands and commitment to dropping 10 or 15 pounds off his thunderous 6-foot-7, 364-pound frame.
JUST IN: The @nyjets selected offensive lineman Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the #NFLDraft2020. https://t.co/vEFvYKvS0l— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) April 24, 2020
*Al Iannazzone of Newsday also applauded the move, saying Jets' management kept its pledge to provide more protection of Darnold, its franchise quarterback from USC.
*Daryl Slater of New Jersey Advance Media shared a string of scouting reports that revealed why Becton might succeed -- or fail.
Welcome to New York City, Mekhi
