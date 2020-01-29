LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville easy. Kentucky really easy. Nothing easy for Indiana.
That is the scouting report for Wednesday night, a rare mid-week moment when the three college basketball programs are booked for conference action.
A quick look at the schedule:
Louisville at Boston College.
The nuts and bolts: 9 p.m., Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass., ACC Network.
The line: Louisville by 11 1/2.
The storyline: Louisville delivered one of its worst performances last season while losing as a six-point favorite at BC. Can the Cards avoid another upset from a team that has already lost five home games?
The implications: Louisville is primed to win seven straight Atlantic Coast Conference games for the first time in program history and maintain its edge on Florida State and Duke in the conference race.
The key matchup: Boston College guard Derryck Thornton is a fifth-year senior who was a 5-star recruit when he signed with Duke. He's been an erratic offensive player, scoring 45 points in BC's first two games but only 43 in his last five games. But he runs the show.
The predictions: Ken Pomeroy's analytics like Louisville, 72-60. Bart Torvik's site says Louisville 70, BC 59.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
The nuts and bolts: 6:30 p.m., Rupp Arena, Lexington, SEC Network.
The line: Kentucky by 20 1/2
The storyline: Vanderbilt has been historically bad, losing 24 straight Southeastern Conference games over the last two seasons. Vandy's last SEC win was March 3, 2018 at Ole Miss. Jerry Stackhouse has discovered Vandy isn't North Carolina.
The implications: At 5-1, Kentucky remains a game back of Louisiana State in the Southeastern Conference race -- in a season when the Wildcats and Tigers play just once, Feb. 18, in Baton Rouge.
The key matchup: Ejike Obinna, Vandy's sophomore center, should be no match for Kentucky's Nick Richards. Obinna, a sophomore, has scored 11 points and attempted eight shots in Vanderbilt's last four games.
The predictions: Pomeroy says Kentucky, 82-65 while Torvik likes the Wildcats, 82-66.
Indiana at Penn State
The nuts and bolts: 8:30 p.m., Jordan Center, University Park, Pa., Big Ten Network.
The line: Penn State by 5 1/2.
The storyline: The Hoosiers won their last road game at Nebraska but the Nittany Lions are 10-1 at home this season as Pat Chambers has built a solid club that ranks in the Top 35 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency.
The implications: Indiana needs a road victory to hold its place in the middle of the Big Ten and to recover from the home game the Hoosiers lost to Maryland Sunday.
The key matchup: Former IU guard Curtis Jones has moved into the Penn State starting lineup, providing a three-point shooting threat. Jones made four shots from distance to help Penn State beat Iowa and made three more when the Nittany Lions won at Michigan last week.
The predictions: Pomeroy likes Penn State, 75-70 while Torvik has it Penn State 76, IU 70.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.