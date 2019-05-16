LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville and Indiana played men’s basketball games for three consecutive seasons, with the Cardinals winning the first two.
They will not play a fourth, even though they will be in the same building on the same night.
On Thursday, organizers of the 25th Annual Jimmy V Classic announced pairings for the 2019 games: Louisville will meet national runner-up Texas Tech, while Indiana will play Connecticut.
The games are booked for Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Andy Katz of NCAA.com ranked Louisville ninth and Texas Tech 10th in his early rankings for the 2019-20 season.
The Red Raiders finished 31-7 last season, losing to Virginia in the NCAA Final. But Texas Tech is scheduled to lose four starters from that squad. Louisville finished 20-14. The Cards could return three starters if forward Jordan Nwora removes his name from the 2019 NBA Draft.
According to 247Sports.com, Louisville’s six-player recruiting class is ranked 10th in the nation. Texas Tech coach Chris Beard has seven commitments from a class ranked 16th.
Neither Indiana (19-16) nor UConn made the NCAA Tournament last season. The Hoosiers were beaten in the quarterfinals of the NIT by Wichita State while the Huskies finished 16-17.
IU will return three starters but lose Juwan Morgan and Romeo Langford, the Hoosiers’ top two scorers. IU will add three players, led by Indiana Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis. UConn is scheduled to lose two starters but add a three-player class ranked 19th by 247Sports.
