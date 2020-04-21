LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Milt Wagner told me his grandson, D.J., was one of the best basketball players in his age group three years ago, I didn’t question him. Not for one dribble.
You see, many years ago, Wagner told me the same thing about his son, Dajuan, when the kid was only 8 or 9. And the next thing I knew, Dajuan blew through Memphis after one season with John Calipari and was taken by Cleveland with the No. 6 pick in the 2002 NBA Draft.
Milt gave me the same scouting report on his grandson then that he will give anybody today:
D.J. Wagner is a long and athletic shooter like his grandfather was at the University of Louisville, but he is also a skilled ball-handler and driver like his father. All three are connected with careers at Camden High School, a long-time powerhouse in southern New Jersey.
Milt Wagner is much more than a proud grandfather. The noise about his grandson continues to grow.
Grassroots Hoops, at the the website ballislife.com, named the top players in all four high school classes. Their pick as the best freshman was D.J. Wagner, and that is a class that includes LeBron James’ son, Bronny (The story link).
“He’s got a high motor and he’s extremely skilled,” Milt Wagner said. “He can shoot it from deep and finish with either hand. He’s very comfortable on the perimeter or in the lane.
“His defense is real good, too, because he works at it. He studies a lot of video. You don’t have to tell him to go to the gym. He’ll come get you.
“He’s just a basketball junkie who knows he has to keep working. He knows (recognition) will put a target on his back. Kids will try to make their name against him. He’ll knows he needs to make them pick another target to make their name.”
D.J. Wagner will not turn 15 until next month. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and wears size 14 sneakers but is expected to grow another 3 inches. Wagner averaged 18.5 points per game for Camden High, which won 29 of 30 games and was ranked the No. 18 team in the nation by one service.
Make a note of this: Grassroots Hoops started picking the top freshman in America in 1970. They’ve had more hits than misses. Some names:
Cliff Pondexter (1970); Nick Anderson (1983); Kenny Anderson (1986); Damon Bailey (1987); Chris Webber (1988); Stephon Marbury (1982); Dajuan Wagner (1988); LeBron James (2000); Tyreke Evans (2005); Brandon Knight (2007); Jabari Parker (2010); Marvin Bagley III (2015) and Charles Bassey (2016).
Their other selections for top players in each class were Oklahoma State recruit Cade Cunningham as the top senior; Patrick Baldwin Jr. (who is being recruited by Duke and North Carolina) as the top junior and Emoni Bates as the top sophomore.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.